Can You Use Duct Tape To Patch A Broken Car Bumper?

If you have a broken car bumper, it may seem like a practical decision to patch it up with duct tape, especially if the damage is limited and the bumper hasn't entirely come off. With repairs getting expensive and car bumpers no longer being as bulky as they used to, you may want to give it a try. It works — you can indeed patch a broken car bumper with duct tape — though you will be compromising on the structural integrity. While the end result may not look as good as a proper repair job, it's a quick and cost-effective DIY repair. This is also the reason many car owners consider duct tape an essential tool for road trips.

Before you actually try to patch a broken bumper, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First and most importantly, consider the extent of damage. This helps you identify whether the duct tape is actually a viable solution, or if a proper workshop repair is the way to go. For instance, if the bumper is completely detached from the mounting points, or there's a possibility of damage to the wiring, headlights, or sensors, you should consult a professional.

In case the damage is minimal and appears easily fixable, clean the surface so that the tape sticks well. Also, if any cracked part sticks out, gently push it back into place. Then, start with small pieces of tape to secure the bumper, and once it's positioned correctly, you can use larger pieces. That's the general idea, at least. If possible, use duct tape that matches your car's color.