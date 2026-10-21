Ryobi 18V Cordless Garden Hoe: How Much Does It Cost & What Can It Do?

Garden hoes have been around for millennia. That's not an exaggeration either; we have surviving antique hoes that are roughly 4,000 years old, and many believe that these tools go back to the very beginning of agriculture. For something that so many have used for so long, it may seem a little silly to get one that's battery-operated, but that is, in fact, one of the more niche tools produced by Ryobi. After all, hoes in the modern era are used for small gardens and can be easily picked up at your local hardware store for roughly $25 or so. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Garden Hoe sells for $149, and that's before the cost of the battery and charger. Why would someone need this?

What this battery-powered tool has going for it is removing much of the arduous manual labor involved in hoeing. You turn the tool on and hold it steady, and it does all of the soil cultivating, weed removal, and crop harvesting without you needing to put all your effort into a gardening practice that can be really hard on someone's back, arms, legs, and more.

For those already with compromised body parts who may have given up gardening, the Ryobi Garden Hoe may help you get back out there by easing some of your burden. It also weighs just 6.9 pounds, so it's quite user friendly, especially if you're working for a long time. Plus, it significantly increases the speed in which the cultivating gets done, as the oscillating blade can make 350 OPM — oscillations per minute. With this battery-powered garden hoe, Ryobi is offering a way to efficiently execute your work in the garden.