Free Legal Advice From ChatGPT Actually Helped A Man Win A Parking Ticket Dispute

It's often said that legal paperwork is one of those things you should never use ChatGPT for since AI chatbots tend to hallucinate and can't be trusted. But that hasn't stopped people from doing so — and even getting good results out of it. More recently, one driver in England actually ended up winning a three-year fight over a parking charge. In this case, ChatGPT helped by drafting the letters.

Behind the feat is Rafal Goral, a 45-year-old refinery worker from Essex. It all started when he visited the Cornwall town of Newquay in August 2023, specifically a car park on Tower Road. He says that the pay machine over there had a long line and took only cash. Goral ended up paying through the RingGo parking app, which took time to download due to a weak signal.

Unfortunately for him, two weeks later, Smart Parking Limited, the private company running the car park, sent him a £100 (roughly $130) charge. The notice said that his payment came through 16 minutes after his car entered.

Goral then appealed, arguing that he'd have paid on time but the queue, the cash-only machine, and the app setup slowed things down. Despite that, he says he never heard back. Worse, the following January, a debt collector demanded £170.

Eventually, Goral decided to turn to ChatGPT. Whenever a letter or email arrived from Smart Parking or its debt collectors, he shared it with the chatbot and had it draft the replies. He even had it draft the defense he sent to court.