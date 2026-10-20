Do You Need To Disable Wi-Fi On Your Computer When Using Ethernet?

The idea of switching to Ethernet does sound appealing. You generally get faster internet speeds and lower latency on a wired connection compared to Wi-Fi, which can be particularly helpful to gamers or people who work with and share large files over the internet. But how exactly does it work? Is it as simple as plugging the Ethernet cable in? And does your computer automatically disable Wi-Fi when you do so? Those are some of the common questions users have, and honestly, the entire process is pretty straightforward, requiring little manual adjustment on your part.

As soon as you plug in the correct Ethernet cable, the computer, whether it's running Windows, macOS, or Linux, automatically switches to the wired connection. That's how operating systems typically prioritize network connectivity by default: a wired connection over a wireless one. So, you don't really need to disable Wi-Fi, although you absolutely can. But depending on the operating system, turning off the Wi-Fi can mean losing out on certain features. For instance, if you disable Wi-Fi after switching to Ethernet on macOS, you won't be able to use AirDrop. So, generally speaking, it's best to leave Wi-Fi turned on when using Ethernet. The computer will automatically switch to Ethernet for internet connectivity, and that's all most users really need.

You can also confirm the same. On Windows, you will see the Ethernet icon (computer with a cable next to it) in the system tray on a wired connection. On macOS, you can open Network Settings and verify which connection the system is currently using.