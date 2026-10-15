This Engineer's Cop-Tracking 'Flock Camera' Gets Him A Visit From The Police

There's no shortage of stories about Flock's controversial traffic camera system and the privacy concerns surrounding its use by law enforcement. One story, however, saw a Canadian software engineer turn the tables on the police. Anthony Sistilli built a homemade camera to track police vehicles, using an Amazon-bought camera and AI to write the software.

The software analyzed video footage to identify police cars and read their license plates. The system also used GPS data from his phone to record each vehicle's location. Sistilli posted about the build and camera on social media, which eventually prompted two police officers to visit him and question him about the camera. The officers asked Sistilli what he intended to do with the information the camera had recorded, which is exactly what many drivers want to know about the data Flock cameras collect.

After this incident, Sistilli started looking into Flock, specifically how police departments use the ALPR technology. He also spoke with attorneys, elected officials, and civil liberties advocates about these systems. Sistilli found that there were many concerns about unauthorized data sharing and the expansion of surveillance networks. As of this writing, it's unknown whether Sistilli still has his homemade camera or if he has been instructed to stop using it.