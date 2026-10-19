This New Emulator May Redeem The Games From Nintendo's Absolute Worst Console

Looking back at Nintendo's consoles over the years, there are far more hits than there are misses. With everything from the Nintendo Entertainment System to the Nintendo Switch 2, the company has remained one of the biggest names in gaming for decades, but it has stumbled a couple of times. Notably, the Nintendo Wii U was an abject failure, but its sales figures are legendary when compared to Nintendo's greatest fumble that almost nobody played: the Virtual Boy.

Released in 1995, the Virtual Boy only ever had 22 games and was quickly discontinued, having only sold 770,000 units. The Nintendo Virtual Boy completely flopped, but it didn't entirely die out. Nintendo released a new version that works with the Switch and Switch 2, allowing modern players to enjoy the system's small library of games. That's not the only way to enjoy them, nor is it the best after you learn about VBoy Color, a new emulator that plays Virtual Boy games on the PC and other devices.

Not only does it emulate the games and is entirely free, but as the name implies, the VBoy Color takes the original games' red-lined, nausea-inducing graphics and recreates them in vibrant colors. One of the main reasons that the Virtual Boy failed in the '90s was how uncomfortable it was to play. The graphics caused eye strain and migraines in some people, so Nintendo had to slap a warning label on the console that cautioned users from letting younger children use the system. Fortunately, those days are long behind Nintendo, and now you can enjoy Virtual Boy games in full color.