Porsche's Gas Macan Spotted Testing, But What's With All The Triangles?

Some photos have arisen of a wacky new SUV being tested in the vicinity of Germany's Nurburgring. On the surface, there's a lot of weird little details to soak in. Notably, the testing chassis has Audi badging covered up with tape and a fabricated front grille that gives it a little bit of a more menacing snarl than the Audi Q5 it started life as. The grille shape clues us in that it could very well be a testing mule for the new Porsche Macan, which already shares a lot of mechanical and chassis components with the Audi SUV. It also has very prominent exhaust pipes, which are either a clever misdirection from Volkswagen Group, or a not so secret hint that the gas-powered performance Porsches aren't going anywhere, although the current Macan EV is nothing to scoff at.

Additionally, there are prototype fender flares, big openings for intercoolers and the radiator, a wing on the rear hatch, and a bunch of tiny foam triangles hanging on the underside of the car. The purpose of fender flares and a big wing aren't that hard to surmise, but the dozens of triangles are a head scratcher. Perhaps it's for ground clearance testing, or trying to figure out aerodynamics.