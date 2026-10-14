Porsche's Gas Macan Spotted Testing, But What's With All The Triangles?
Some photos have arisen of a wacky new SUV being tested in the vicinity of Germany's Nurburgring. On the surface, there's a lot of weird little details to soak in. Notably, the testing chassis has Audi badging covered up with tape and a fabricated front grille that gives it a little bit of a more menacing snarl than the Audi Q5 it started life as. The grille shape clues us in that it could very well be a testing mule for the new Porsche Macan, which already shares a lot of mechanical and chassis components with the Audi SUV. It also has very prominent exhaust pipes, which are either a clever misdirection from Volkswagen Group, or a not so secret hint that the gas-powered performance Porsches aren't going anywhere, although the current Macan EV is nothing to scoff at.
Additionally, there are prototype fender flares, big openings for intercoolers and the radiator, a wing on the rear hatch, and a bunch of tiny foam triangles hanging on the underside of the car. The purpose of fender flares and a big wing aren't that hard to surmise, but the dozens of triangles are a head scratcher. Perhaps it's for ground clearance testing, or trying to figure out aerodynamics.
Wacky Aerodynamics
Whatever version of the Macan this may end up being will likely have a lower ride height than the Audi test platform, so the triangles could be a stand in for more finished bodywork or suspension tweaks. The aerodynamic bits and baubles on the test car aren't exactly subtle, so the new Macan might have a more aggressive body kit compared to more plain Audis and VWs.
As for what engine this test car has, or what the performance figures will look like, that's open for interpretation and the automotive world will have to wait for an announcement from Porsche either way. Judging from the test vehicle, it looks like it's still early in the development cycle.
We don't know what the new Macan will look like exactly, but we do know that Volkswagen Group is at least taking testing seriously. There's no better place in Europe (and maybe the entire world) to test a car than the Nurburgring.