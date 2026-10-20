Should You Flush A Sealed Transmission?

With how reliable and complicated modern transmissions can be, many manufacturers have opted to move to a sealed system. After all, what's the point of changing your transmission fluid if the transmission itself is designed to last the full warranty of the car? It's a theory that makes sense on paper; sealed transmissions carry a number of advantages inherent to their design architecture. For one, there's less chance of toxic transmission fluid spilling everywhere if you develop a leak. You also don't have to worry about the service interval, since typically these systems can't be changed by people at home (at least, not without difficulty and specialized tools).

That raises an important question. Let's say you buy a used car with a six-figure mileage count but no maintenance records. You change the oil, air and cabin filters, brakes — but hang on, what about the transmission fluid? If it's a sealed system, can you even flush it, and could it damage your transmission?

The service interval of the ZF 8HP automatic transmission commonly found in BMWs, in practice, follows the car's extended powertrain warranty. Toyota advertises similar longevity with its sealed transmissions, citing them as maintenance-free. That doesn't mean they're maintenance-free; like anything else under load, a sealed transmission's fluid can wear out faster depending on how the car is used. So if you suspect your used car has been towed a lot, for instance, you might want to have the fluid checked, sealed or not.