Anker's Newest Video Doorbell Lets You Watch Your Yard In VR

The S4 also has a distinct way of letting you respond to doorbell-ringers: When a visitor hits the button, it'll pop up on your phone like it's an incoming video call. You answer, and using the VR mode, it goes full-screen like you're on a one-way FaceTime with the person at the door. (They can't see you, as there's no display on the doorbell, but they can hear you if you have the mic enabled.)

Beyond that, it's a lot of the same sorts of things you'd expect from any doorbell camera today. You have digital zoom, AI motion monitoring that's supposed to discern between humans and other moving objects like bugs or animals, customized detection zones, and package identification. The eufy Video Doorbell S4 also comes with hardwired installation. That means no need to bother with rechargeable batteries that need to be juiced up on the regular. (Though it's not very renter-friendly.)

You can also pair the S4 with other eufy products if you've got them. The eufy Chime gives you indoor audio notifications, for example, while the HomeBase and Smart Display give you additional integration opportunities. It works just as well with Amazon, Apple, or Google smart home products.