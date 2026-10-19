Anker's Newest Video Doorbell Lets You Watch Your Yard In VR
If you've been looking for a virtual reality alternative to opening up your front door and looking outside, this tech company has just the thing for you. Anker's smart home brand eufy is launching its Video Doorbell S4, which lets you see a panoramic view of your entryway by moving your smartphone or compatible headset around. For $299.99, the 9-megapixel doorbell cam gives you a 180-degree horizontal and vertical field of view paired with artificial intelligence-powered tracking and color night vision.
The VR component is definitely a little gimmicky, but there's still a real advantage to the S4 over competing doorbell cams. While many other doorbell cameras on the market give you 155 degrees of vision or less, the S4 gives you a more complete 180-degree view. Combined with the VR mode, you do get a better view of the captured scenes than Wyze or Ring doorbell cameras that max out at smaller viewing angles. The automatic framing also keeps detected persons centered as they move, making it easier to stay locked on their appearance than rival cams.
Video calls, AI detection, and more features of the S4
The S4 also has a distinct way of letting you respond to doorbell-ringers: When a visitor hits the button, it'll pop up on your phone like it's an incoming video call. You answer, and using the VR mode, it goes full-screen like you're on a one-way FaceTime with the person at the door. (They can't see you, as there's no display on the doorbell, but they can hear you if you have the mic enabled.)
Beyond that, it's a lot of the same sorts of things you'd expect from any doorbell camera today. You have digital zoom, AI motion monitoring that's supposed to discern between humans and other moving objects like bugs or animals, customized detection zones, and package identification. The eufy Video Doorbell S4 also comes with hardwired installation. That means no need to bother with rechargeable batteries that need to be juiced up on the regular. (Though it's not very renter-friendly.)
You can also pair the S4 with other eufy products if you've got them. The eufy Chime gives you indoor audio notifications, for example, while the HomeBase and Smart Display give you additional integration opportunities. It works just as well with Amazon, Apple, or Google smart home products.