Do You Need To Use Special Tires On A Hybrid?

One of the first decisions you'll need to make when car shopping is whether you want to purchase a gas or hybrid vehicle, or a reliable electric model. Budget restrictions may play a role in that decision, as hybrids and EVs tend to cost a few more up front than a comparable combustion car. Apart from that, there are other factors to consider, one of which is what sort of tires they might need to maximize their efficiency on the road.

You will eventually have to replace those tires, after all, and when the time comes, you'll need to decide if you want to invest in a standard set of tires, or those that are specifically designed for vehicles with electrified powertrains — hybrids, in this case. To be clear, most vehicles with hybrid powertrains are fully capable of riding with a standard set of tires installed, so long as they fit the specs set out by the vehicle's manufacturer. Tires designed specifically for hybrids provide a few notable advantages, however, particularly with recommended load capacity, as they can benefit from tires with higher load ratings .

That's because hybrid battery battery packs can weigh in anywhere between 100 and 300 pounds, meaning that hybrids are heavier than combustion cars by default. Many of the other components utilized in a hybrid powertrain also add to the overall weight of the vehicle itself. Thus, the high load ratings of hybrid or EV-specific tires can be helpful in maintaining safety and performance standards while driving.