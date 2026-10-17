4 Aircraft Owned By Celebrity Pilot John Travolta

Few actors can step off a movie set and into the left seat of an airliner, but John Travolta has done exactly that. He started flying lessons at age 15, years before Hollywood stardom, and today he holds type ratings for the Boeing 707, 737, and 747. They are part of a collection of licenses Travolta holds in 17 aircraft, which also includes an Airbus A380 and a Bombardier Challenger 601.

Travolta's passion shapes his home life too. Travolta lives at Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, Florida, a fly-in community where runways might as well be car parks, and the main runway is as long as 7,500 feet. His best-known aircraft, a former Qantas Boeing 707, is no longer part of his collection. He gave it to Australia's Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) in 2017 because of maintenance costs and government aviation safety policies. It was disassembled in Georgia and shipped to Australia, where engineers will rebuild it.

What remains is a lean fleet of three planes, plus a vintage Super Constellation he has just added. That said, here are all of Travolta's aircraft, starting with the one he has praised most and ending with the oldest.