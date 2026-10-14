This Kroger Gas Discount Is Being Removed From Certain Shoppers At An Unfortunate Time
Searching for ways to save money at the pump often includes using retailer credit cards that offer special discounts on gas. For example, the Kroger World Elite Mastercard gave cardholders an extra 5 cents off per gallon at participating locations if they didn't qualify for the higher 25-cent discount. New cardmembers could also receive an additional 55 cents off per gallon during their first year if they redeemed at least 100 fuel points. Unfortunately, those benefits are now coming to an end. U.S. Bank originally made the announcement on July 29, 2026, saying Kroger cardholders would transition to a U.S. Bank Smartly Visa.
According to Kroger, the extra 5-cent gas discount ends for each user when their account is converted. If the account is closed, the discount ends then as well. This means that there isn't a blanket expiration date for all Kroger U.S. Bank Mastercard customers. Customers who have a Kroger Boost membership through the card will continue to have it until the membership itself expires. Some cardholders may have already been contacted by U.S. Bank about the change.
The loss of these discounts can impact drivers differently, especially when it comes to overall savings, at a time when gas prices have gone up. As of this writing, AAA lists the national average price of gas in the U.S. as $4.34 per gallon. This is a new high for this time of year and is about $1.25 more per gallon than the same time period in 2025.
Kroger's new credit card and other ways to save on gas
While Kroger's partnership with U.S. Bank for the World Elite Mastercard may be ending, the company is keeping the card name alive through a new partner. The retailer is working with First Bank & Trust through Imprint on a new card that allows members to earn fuel rewards points on qualifying purchases. This is a separate card from the Smartly Visa, which existing U.S. Bank Mastercard holders are now moving to.
As existing Kroger customers transition from the U.S. Bank World Elite Mastercard to the Smartly Visa, they may see a different reward structure than what they're used to. For example, the Smartly Visa gives 2% of eligible purchases as cash back, with the potential to earn up to 4% on the first $10,000 in qualifying purchases each billing cycle, depending on the user's qualifying account balance. The card does not have an annual fee and currently has a 0% introductory APR on both purchases and balance transfers for the first year.
Just like many gas station chains have reward programs, Kroger has one that helps its customers save money on fuel. Kroger Rewards allows customers to save money on gas by earning points through qualifying purchases. When 100 points are accumulated, members can redeem them for 10 cents off per gallon at participating stores. Depending on the location, Kroger Rewards members can get up to $1 off per gallon on 35 gallons per visit.