This Kroger Gas Discount Is Being Removed From Certain Shoppers At An Unfortunate Time

Searching for ways to save money at the pump often includes using retailer credit cards that offer special discounts on gas. For example, the Kroger World Elite Mastercard gave cardholders an extra 5 cents off per gallon at participating locations if they didn't qualify for the higher 25-cent discount. New cardmembers could also receive an additional 55 cents off per gallon during their first year if they redeemed at least 100 fuel points. Unfortunately, those benefits are now coming to an end. U.S. Bank originally made the announcement on July 29, 2026, saying Kroger cardholders would transition to a U.S. Bank Smartly Visa.

According to Kroger, the extra 5-cent gas discount ends for each user when their account is converted. If the account is closed, the discount ends then as well. This means that there isn't a blanket expiration date for all Kroger U.S. Bank Mastercard customers. Customers who have a Kroger Boost membership through the card will continue to have it until the membership itself expires. Some cardholders may have already been contacted by U.S. Bank about the change.

The loss of these discounts can impact drivers differently, especially when it comes to overall savings, at a time when gas prices have gone up. As of this writing, AAA lists the national average price of gas in the U.S. as $4.34 per gallon. This is a new high for this time of year and is about $1.25 more per gallon than the same time period in 2025.