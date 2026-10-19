What Does A White Navigation Light Mean In Boating?

In boating, one has to be aware of the many rules and regulations. They apply when a boat is stationary, moving, overtaking, and even when it comes to fuel, such as the 1/3 rule in boating. On that note, different colors on a boat or buoys play a specific role. For instance, a yellow buoy and a red and white stripped buoy have different meanings. It's similar for boats, as various colors are used on flags or lights to inform others what you're doing or about to do.

With that in mind, a white navigation light is the one you'll likely spot on the water at night. However, what it means depends on where it's mounted and how it's displayed. There are different rules for different sized craft, and other light specifications, all laid out by the U.S. Coast Guard, but in simple terms, a white navigation light usually marks a boat or object and shows where it is and which way it's pointing.

For power-driven vessels, less than 12 meters (39.4 feet) in length, which includes motor boats and sailboats when a motor is in use, there are several lights needed, starting with the white navigation light. You can use an all-around (white) light, which, as the name implies, shines in all directions around the boat. This should be placed as close to the centerline as possible and shine in all directions.

On craft over 12 meters, but less than 20 meters (65.6 feet), you can use a light mounted on a masthead which shines in a 225-degree arc that is visible from the front and both sides. This is used in conjunction to a sternlight mounted on the boat's stern. It shines continuously across a 135-degree arc, covering the rear of the craft and 67.5 degrees to each side. These two lights make up a 360-degree circle. The main point is that your boat's white light needs to be visible from every direction for up to two nautical miles.