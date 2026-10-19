Dual Vs Single Blade Lawn Mowers: Does The Extra Blade Make A Difference?
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Most lawn mowers have a similar layout, using a single blade to cut grass. However, some models have two blades on the underside of their deck — sometimes stacked one over the other, sometimes side-by-side depending on the model — with even some of the top-rated electric lawn mowers utilizing multiple blades. So does an extra mower blade actually make a difference? Depending on the blade setup, these mowers may offer a faster cut, more convenience, or other benefits that make the investment worthwhile.
A big draw of multi-blade lawn mowers is the enhanced cleanliness of your cut. With two stacked blades spinning simultaneously, you're cutting grass twice over. This means improved mulching, with grass cut into finer, less noticeable pieces. This can reduce grass clipping clumps in thick lawns and increase the likelihood of a clean, even cut across your entire yard. Some mower brands advertise that two stacked blades spinning at the same time create more upward suction, so you pull more clippings up from the lawn and into your attached bag. Meanwhile, side-by-side blades mean a wider cutting path, trimming more lawn with each pass and getting the job done quicker.
Evidently, multi-blade mowers of any variety have their share of positives. With that said, these models do have some unignorable drawbacks.
Downsides to dual blade lawn mowers
First and foremost, the financial barriers of dual blade lawn mowers could turn potential buyers back toward traditional single blade models. For instance, Ego's Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower with a single blade retails for around $649.00, while a comparable Ego Power+ 21-inch electric lawn mower features a two blade stack setup and costs $749.00. On top of this, when it comes time to replace blades, you'll have to pay double, or at least a bit more, than you would for just one fresh blade.
Aside from the added cost of dual blade mowers, there are other reasons to possibly think twice about these models. Even if you don't replace them all the time, you'll still have a longer process of sharpening your mower blades to contend with. In many cases, these mowers are a bit heavier than their single blade counterparts, which could present maneuverability and general use challenges for some. Some people who tried dual blade setups have shared that there's potential for engine strain and blade warping following contact with hard objects. This requires repair or replacement if the blades can't safely spin so close together. Others recommend reserving extra blade use for seasonal efforts, like chopping up fallen leaves in the fall.
If you're looking for a clean cut and more effective use of your bagger, then there's a strong case for a dual blade lawn mower. If you don't have the extra money to spend and want to risk extra mower maintenance, then a single blade will still do the job.