Dual Vs Single Blade Lawn Mowers: Does The Extra Blade Make A Difference?

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Most lawn mowers have a similar layout, using a single blade to cut grass. However, some models have two blades on the underside of their deck — sometimes stacked one over the other, sometimes side-by-side depending on the model — with even some of the top-rated electric lawn mowers utilizing multiple blades. So does an extra mower blade actually make a difference? Depending on the blade setup, these mowers may offer a faster cut, more convenience, or other benefits that make the investment worthwhile.

A big draw of multi-blade lawn mowers is the enhanced cleanliness of your cut. With two stacked blades spinning simultaneously, you're cutting grass twice over. This means improved mulching, with grass cut into finer, less noticeable pieces. This can reduce grass clipping clumps in thick lawns and increase the likelihood of a clean, even cut across your entire yard. Some mower brands advertise that two stacked blades spinning at the same time create more upward suction, so you pull more clippings up from the lawn and into your attached bag. Meanwhile, side-by-side blades mean a wider cutting path, trimming more lawn with each pass and getting the job done quicker.

Evidently, multi-blade mowers of any variety have their share of positives. With that said, these models do have some unignorable drawbacks.