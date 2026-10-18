What It Costs To Buy A Used PS5 Pro From GameStop Right Now May Surprise You

The PlayStation 5 Pro isn't ever a cheap console. Its MSRP is currently set at $899, making it $250 more expensive than the already costly standard PlayStation 5. You would certainly expect a pre-owned console to cost less than a new console, though — or at least not substantially more. But right now at GameStop, that just isn't the case.

The retailer is selling pre-owned PlayStation 5 Pro consoles for a whopping $1,399.99. Alternatively, if you're a Pro member, you can pay an almost equally eyewatering $1,329.99. Meanwhile, new PlayStation 5 Pros aren't available through GameStop right now at all. As noted by PushSquare, an allegedly leaked document was shared to the subreddit r/GameStop disclosing that the price increase applied only to used consoles, and that the difference is "intentional".

The document lays out prices for a number of other pre-owned PS5 Pro consoles, ranging from the aforementioned $1,399.99 for digital consoles to $1,499.99 for consoles with disc drives. Usually, there would only be a $50 discrepancy between used editions of the two models, at $800 and $850 respectively. Product Replacement Plans (PRPs) — GameStop's extended warranty — are also impacted, and will be temporarily unavailable on PS5 Pros. Moreover, the memo also mentions that the price increase would need to be completed and in place at all stores by October 16th, although Wayback Machine records suggest that the new price was implemented online by October 7th.