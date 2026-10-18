What It Costs To Buy A Used PS5 Pro From GameStop Right Now May Surprise You
The PlayStation 5 Pro isn't ever a cheap console. Its MSRP is currently set at $899, making it $250 more expensive than the already costly standard PlayStation 5. You would certainly expect a pre-owned console to cost less than a new console, though — or at least not substantially more. But right now at GameStop, that just isn't the case.
The retailer is selling pre-owned PlayStation 5 Pro consoles for a whopping $1,399.99. Alternatively, if you're a Pro member, you can pay an almost equally eyewatering $1,329.99. Meanwhile, new PlayStation 5 Pros aren't available through GameStop right now at all. As noted by PushSquare, an allegedly leaked document was shared to the subreddit r/GameStop disclosing that the price increase applied only to used consoles, and that the difference is "intentional".
The document lays out prices for a number of other pre-owned PS5 Pro consoles, ranging from the aforementioned $1,399.99 for digital consoles to $1,499.99 for consoles with disc drives. Usually, there would only be a $50 discrepancy between used editions of the two models, at $800 and $850 respectively. Product Replacement Plans (PRPs) — GameStop's extended warranty — are also impacted, and will be temporarily unavailable on PS5 Pros. Moreover, the memo also mentions that the price increase would need to be completed and in place at all stores by October 16th, although Wayback Machine records suggest that the new price was implemented online by October 7th.
Why are PlayStation 5 Pros so expensive right now?
GameStop itself hasn't disclosed the reason behind the decision to hike the prices of its stock of used and refurbished PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, but it isn't necessarily difficult to take a guess as to why it's happening: PS5 Pros are in short supply and demand is high. That unfortunate combination creates ample opportunity for price gouging, whether that's directly on the secondhand market through auction sites like eBay, or via retailers like GameStop. Over in Japan, Sony is even rationing PS5 Pros using a lottery system.
According to Playfront, Sony has acknowledged that the PS5 Pro is being impacted by "temporary market supply constraints and high demand." The shortage is expected to last through until early 2027 at the earliest. One reason behind the shortage probably has something to do with skyrocketing memory and storage costs, which impact overall manufacturing costs. New consoles need new components. That includes RAM, which is increasingly expensive courtesy of AI-related global shortages.
Of course, supply chain issues pertaining to new consoles can't fully explain why pre-owned consoles are facing price hikes. Another reason why the demand for PlayStation 5 Pros is growing is down to the impending release of "Grand Theft Auto VI". Rockstar's much-anticipated action-adventure game launches on Xbox and PlayStation on November 19th. Some believe that the PS5 Pro's improved specs will help to boost performance, potentially prompting some to buy the console for the release alone — especially if they don't already have an Xbox or PlayStation 5 to begin with.