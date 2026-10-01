Sony Is Rationing PS5s, And There's A Test Before You Can Buy

Normally, a console like the PlayStation 5 Pro would be relatively easy to get hold of a few years after release. It'll likely still cost quite a lot, sure, but purchasing a unit should generally be much simpler than on launch day. Unfortunately, that may no longer be the case for Japanese gamers, who will have a much harder time getting their hands on a PS5 Pro. It's all down to Sony's decision to implement a rationing and lottery system for the PS5 Pro due to limited stock.

In a post on X, the company stated that Japanese gamers interested in purchasing a PS5 Pro will have to apply — and meet several requirements. These include having a Sony PlayStation Online account that's registered in Japan and 60 hours of playtime on their PS4 or PS5 (or both) between September 27, 2024, and September 27, 2026. Applications for the lottery run until October 7, with winner announcements beginning on October 26.

All of this may seem a little silly, and at face value, it is quite funny. Still, this decision hasn't come out of nowhere. Multiple factors are to blame for this strange situation.