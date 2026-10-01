Sony Is Rationing PS5s, And There's A Test Before You Can Buy
Normally, a console like the PlayStation 5 Pro would be relatively easy to get hold of a few years after release. It'll likely still cost quite a lot, sure, but purchasing a unit should generally be much simpler than on launch day. Unfortunately, that may no longer be the case for Japanese gamers, who will have a much harder time getting their hands on a PS5 Pro. It's all down to Sony's decision to implement a rationing and lottery system for the PS5 Pro due to limited stock.
In a post on X, the company stated that Japanese gamers interested in purchasing a PS5 Pro will have to apply — and meet several requirements. These include having a Sony PlayStation Online account that's registered in Japan and 60 hours of playtime on their PS4 or PS5 (or both) between September 27, 2024, and September 27, 2026. Applications for the lottery run until October 7, with winner announcements beginning on October 26.
All of this may seem a little silly, and at face value, it is quite funny. Still, this decision hasn't come out of nowhere. Multiple factors are to blame for this strange situation.
The reasons behind the Japanese PS5 lottery
Two major factors are likely behind Sony's decision. First is the global RAM shortage, driven primarily by the massive increase in data centers. This has led to RAM prices spiraling out of control, directly impacting the supply of memory-reliant devices like the PS5 Pro. Sony has stated that it has enough RAM for PS5 production through 2026, but whether it can secure enough chips for 2027 is another story.
The lack of PS5 Pro consoles, brought on in part by the RAM shortage, is likely only part of the reason, though. Limited stock can also lead to scalpers becoming a huge problem for consumers who want to buy a product. These individuals, oftentimes aided by bots, will purchase as many consoles as they can and resell them at a markup, further shrinking the already limited number of units available at MSRP. It's not unprecedented, either: U.S. PS5 Pro stock was already decimated after the GTA 6 reveal, and Sony may be trying to stave off a similar issue as hype builds for the game's release.
A lottery system with playtime requirements will likely limit how many scalpers will get a chance to buy a PS5 Pro. While this will mean that more PS5 Pro consoles will get into genuine gamers' hands, it's still a significant blow that follows the massive PS5 price increases of early 2026. That said, there are, at least, seemingly solid reasons behind it.