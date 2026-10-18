How Do CO2 Lasers Work And What Are They Used For?

Lasers are used everyday for a variety of applications, but understanding what a laser actually is means knowing that it's much more than just a concentrated beam of light. There are different types of lasers, including CO2 lasers, which use electricity to energize a mixture of gases. That mixture includes carbon dioxide, helium, and nitrogen.

The electricity first energizes the nitrogen, which then passes that energy on to the carbon dioxide. As the carbon dioxide molecules release the energy, they produce infrared light, which is strengthened inside the laser before being formed into a narrow beam. This light, though invisible to the naked eye, carries enough energy to both heat and cut materials. CO2 lasers are useful because they can efficiently utilize energy while producing powerful beams in the process.

CO2 lasers are used in manufacturing, where they can cut, drill, mark, and weld materials like fabric, metal, and paper. These lasers also have medical applications and can be used for surgery and cosmetic skin treatments. CO2 lasers are effective in the medical field in part because their infrared light is easily absorbed by water, which makes them suitable for cutting soft tissue. Additionally, they can cauterize an area to help reduce bleeding. CO2 lasers are often used in dermatology as well, because they can remove layers of skin during resurfacing treatments.