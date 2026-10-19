This Pocket-Sized Multitool Is An Affordable Leatherman Alternative

Not every job calls for an entire crew armed to the teeth with a bunch of tools. Sometimes, for stuff like a loose bolt, a one-size-fits-all solution works best – like a pocket multitool. Here, people typically go for Leatherman, a company that claims to have built the first pliers-based multitool. Among its offerings, the Leatherman Wave+, a full-size multi-tool, is one of the most popular options in its category.

Plenty of Leatherman rivals try to undercut these offerings on price, but one of the more interesting upcoming options comes from Tsuchioto Works, a Tokyo design studio. It's called the Blackjaw, a pocket-sized gadget that folds pliers, two blades, a saw, two screwdrivers, two openers, and a carabiner into a single frame. Folded up, it measures just 4.2 inches long and weighs 7.8 ounces. That may be slightly longer than the Wave+, which measures 4 inches, but it's also noticeably lighter at 7.8 ounces versus the 8.5 ounces of the Wave+. It clips to your belt loop with the built-in carabiner, so it's always within reach.

However, the real sell here is the price. The Blackjaw is being sold through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign right now, and the campaign price sits at $90. That's significantly lower than the $129.95 tag on the Wave+. Shipping to the U.S. adds another $15, but even with it, you're still only at $105. You can also further knock off a few bucks with the Super Early Bird tier, taking the price down to around $80. That said, Tsuchioto plans to charge $119 once the campaign ends. Unfortunately, backers will have to wait a while to actually get the product since Tsuchioto doesn't expect to start shipping the Blackjaw until March 2027.