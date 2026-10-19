Could Lenovo's $700 IdeaPad Vibe Be A True MacBook Neo Competitor?

Apple isn't really known for chasing the budget end of the laptop market. However, that changed in March with the launch of the MacBook Neo, an actually cheap option priced at $599, which the company called its most affordable ever. Unfortunately, that price lasted just over three months. Thanks to the memory shortage, Apple was forced to kick it up to $699. And at that price, Windows PC makers have begun to line up rivals to the Neo.

Lenovo's latest is the IdeaPad Vibe, first unveiled in Berlin on September 3. It starts at $699.99 in the U.S. Where the Neo is sized 13 inches, the Vibe is available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes, with the smaller model weighing 2.87 pounds – only slightly heavier than Apple's. The Vibe also leans on color, coming in seven shades developed in partnership with the Pantone Color Institute. Meanwhile, Apple sells the Neo in four.

So with a matching price and similar focus on weight and color, you could say the Vibe is basically designed to rival the Neo. However, Neo does appear to be better built. For one, its entire shell is aluminum. Things get muddier with the Vibe. The unit Notebookcheck tried had aluminum for its lid and bottom cover, though the palmrest was plastic. Some configs even use plastic for the bottom. That said, the Vibe offers a backlit keyboard, which the Neo never does. Lenovo also plans to sell color-matched keycaps, a cherry on top.