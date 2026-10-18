Penny Vs. Quarter Tire Test: Which Is Best For Measuring Tread Depth?

With the penny no longer in production here in the U.S., it begs the question: Is it going to get increasingly more difficult to do the penny test now? As the one-cent piece starts to dwindle, how else is a person supposed to do a quick at-home check of tire wear? As it turns out, there's another readily available coin that you can use. And it might even yield more useful results than the penny.

The quarter test is actually superior to the familiar age-old penny trick for the way it gives drivers more wiggle room before their tread has reached the minimum replacement point. The penny test can identify tread at about 2/32 of an inch, but the quarter test checks for roughly 4/32 of an inch. That's a whole extra sixteenth of an inch to work with. That could make all the difference for your tire performance, especially on wet roads where you'll want more than the tread minimum if you want to be safe. It's not a bad idea to embrace the quarter test going forward, both for the loss of the penny and the earlier warning the twenty-five-cent piece gives you.