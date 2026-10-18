How To Clean Your Washing Machine's Lint Trap

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Unfortunately, most people probably aren't cleaning their washing machine often enough, including their lint trap. Southern Living recommends doing it at least every quarter. Although, you might need to do this more often if you do a lot of washing, especially with pets. It's important to note that not all washing machines have lint traps, such as combo washer and dryer units. However, this doesn't mean you're free from maintenance tasks. For example, LG says that while its all-in-one washers don't have lint traps, you'll need to clean the drain pump filter instead. According to Whirlpool, you should be cleaning your drain pump filter every half of the year. You can check your appliance's manual, the manufacturer's website, or their official YouTube channels to confirm if your model has a lint trap.

While you're at it, you can also check the manufacturer instructions for the location of the lint trap, since it can vary per model. But for reference, FamilyHandyman says that you can usually find the lint trap at the top of the agitator for top loading washing machines, while it says that the front loading models tend to have it behind the storage drawers near the bottom. Whirlpool notes that its combo washer and dryer units tend to have it inside the door (if at all). The recommended cleaning method for cleaning washing machine lint traps may vary, so you'll want to consult your manual for more specific instructions. But, if you're wondering how it typically goes, read on.