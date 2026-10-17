What Does 'SP' Stand For In Motor Oil?
Choosing the right motor oil for your vehicle is essential. It can also be confusing. As you browse the shelves and figure out motor oil classifications, you might notice that motor oil containers often feature details and specifications you're not familiar with. One example would be the letters "SP," which only started appearing on motor oil bottles relatively recently. This designation indicates the motor oil belongs to an American Petroleum Institute (API) service category introduced in 2020.
Checking for the API symbol is always a wise idea when purchasing motor oil. The symbol indicates that a motor oil meets certain quality and reliability criteria. The API service symbol will also display letters indicating the oil's performance level or service category. To some extent, these letters indicate the engine a particular oil is suited for. Oils made for gasoline engines have performance levels starting with the letter "S." As of this writing, the SP designation is one of the newest service categories the API uses for gasoline engine motor oil.
What the SP service category means for motor oil
The API introduced the SP service category in May 2020. SP motor oil should, by design, offer a range of benefits. For example, an SP oil has to protect against low-speed pre-ignition and timing chain wear. The category also requires oils to protect pistons and turbochargers that might otherwise be vulnerable to high-temperature deposit issues, offer better fuel economy, and better safeguard engines running on E85, among other benefits. It's best for engines from 2025 and older.
Using the right oil for your vehicle is imperative. If you're not sure, check the owner's manual or get in touch with a professional to make sure you're using the right motor oil. You may also want to learn more about common motor oil myths to avoid falling prey to them. The more you know, the more confident you'll be the next time you have to shop for motor oil.