What Does 'SP' Stand For In Motor Oil?

Choosing the right motor oil for your vehicle is essential. It can also be confusing. As you browse the shelves and figure out motor oil classifications, you might notice that motor oil containers often feature details and specifications you're not familiar with. One example would be the letters "SP," which only started appearing on motor oil bottles relatively recently. This designation indicates the motor oil belongs to an American Petroleum Institute (API) service category introduced in 2020.

Checking for the API symbol is always a wise idea when purchasing motor oil. The symbol indicates that a motor oil meets certain quality and reliability criteria. The API service symbol will also display letters indicating the oil's performance level or service category. To some extent, these letters indicate the engine a particular oil is suited for. Oils made for gasoline engines have performance levels starting with the letter "S." As of this writing, the SP designation is one of the newest service categories the API uses for gasoline engine motor oil.