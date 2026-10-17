What Is A Faraday Or Shake Flashlight & How Does It Work?

Flashlights are one of those tools that many people don't really think about until they find themselves trying to navigate some task in a dark or low-lit area. But when that time comes — be it in a basement work site, an emergency situation, or a power outage – a good flashlight can be a legitimate lifesaver.

A flashlight's brightness is important to make sure it is sufficient to light your space, of course. The device's power supply can be just as important because a flashlight with a dead battery is basically just a paper weight. If you want to take batteries out of your emergency kit equation, a Faraday Flashlight may be one of the better options you'll find on the consumer market, as the devices are designed to work without batteries. Interestingly enough, they are able to function without alkaline or lithium-ion power sources by utilizing scientific principles established by famed physicist Micheal Faraday all the way back in 1831.

Faraday's work ultimately laid out the fundamental laws for electromagnetic induction, which, as the name implies, is the process in which electricity is produced through magnets. It is that setup that allows a Faraday torch to produce light without the need of a dedicated battery. If you've ever found yourself in the dark holding a flashlight with a dead battery, you should know how handy a Faraday model could be.