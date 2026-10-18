3 DeWalt 20V Tools Under $80 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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It's no secret that shopping for new power tools can be a very expensive endeavor, especially if you're in the market for more powerful, high-impact tools like those in DeWalt's 20V battery system. Generally speaking, you're going to have to shell out at least $100 for tools in the system at most major retailers. However, with a little bit of cleverness and strategy, you might be able to shave at least $20 off your overhead there.

Depending on the precise tools you purchase, where you purchase them, and whether you're willing to forgo add-ons like included battery packs, you can get at least a small handful of DeWalt 20V tools for less than $80. Unfortunately, you won't be able to furnish an entire DeWalt-branded work suite, but at the very least, you can get a good handheld work light and drill driver on Amazon to get your collection started off on the right foot.