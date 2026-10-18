3 DeWalt 20V Tools Under $80 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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It's no secret that shopping for new power tools can be a very expensive endeavor, especially if you're in the market for more powerful, high-impact tools like those in DeWalt's 20V battery system. Generally speaking, you're going to have to shell out at least $100 for tools in the system at most major retailers. However, with a little bit of cleverness and strategy, you might be able to shave at least $20 off your overhead there.
Depending on the precise tools you purchase, where you purchase them, and whether you're willing to forgo add-ons like included battery packs, you can get at least a small handful of DeWalt 20V tools for less than $80. Unfortunately, you won't be able to furnish an entire DeWalt-branded work suite, but at the very least, you can get a good handheld work light and drill driver on Amazon to get your collection started off on the right foot.
DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light
If you're looking to furnish a collection of reliable work tools, one thing you absolutely should not forgo is a good work light. You never know when you might need to fix something in a dark space like a basement or attic, with mechanics in particular absolutely needing a good work light for safely performing repairs under a car. For relatively cheaper lighting solutions, the DeWalt 20V Max LED Work Light is available on Amazon for $70.99.
This grip-style work light consists of four LEDs linked together with a collective illumination throw distance of about 1,525 feet. It has two brightness settings available, allowing you to prioritize between maximum illumination or maximum runtime. The lighting head has a 90-degree pivot for adjusting your lighting angle, either while you're holding the device or standing it up on its own, and the head also has an over-mold over the lens to help keep it safe from the occasional drop or smack. There's also a hook on the back, which you can use to hang the light from your belt, a hook on the wall, or a solid object if you need hands-free lighting.
DeWalt 20V Max Compact Drill Driver
Another baseline tool necessary to start any proper workshop kit is the classic power drill driver. Whether you need to make holes in a D.I.Y. project or just need to drive in some loose screws on the kitchen cabinets and don't feel like getting out the screwdriver, there are numerous situations where a drill driver can be a big labor saver — including some that you may not even expect. So long as you don't mind forgoing the battery, you can get a DeWalt 20V Max Compact Drill Driver on Amazon for $69.99.
This no-frills power drill is equipped with a high-speed transmission that is able to swap between two speed ranges: 0-450 RPM and 0-1,500 RPM. This helps the tool provide a greater range in terms of drilling and fastening capability. The tip of the drill uses a ½-inch ratcheting chuck with carbide inserts, which helps the tool hold fast to whatever bits are inserted into it. As far as power drills go, this particular model is designed to be relatively compact and lightweight, which makes it a little easier to use in cramped confines.
DeWalt 20V Max Impact Drill Driver
The tricky thing about picking the optimal tools for your burgeoning kit is that a single tool may not be able to handle every type of job you throw at it. For example, a standard drill driver can handle regular drilling and fastening jobs, but if you were driving a large quantity of screws and fasteners or driving heavy duty bolts into a block of concrete, it wouldn't be able to. Instead, that would be a job for an impact driver. If you don't mind running right up against the limit, you can get a DeWalt 20V Max Impact Drill Driver on Amazon for $79.99.
This higher-grade drill driver is powered by a brushless motor, delivering more consistent power and longer runtimes necessary for dealing with rougher jobs and applications. It uses a ¼-inch hex chuck that will accept most standard hex shank bits, which can be swapped out without the need for additional tools and will stay firmly planted while in use. As an extra perk, this driver comes with a built-in work LED near the tip to help illuminate your job. It also has a 20-second delay after you release the trigger, so you can still inspect your work even if you're not actively drilling.