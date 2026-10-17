Porsche Transmission Patent Switches From Manual To Automatic With A Button Press
Oftentimes, drivers claim there's a bit of a disconnect between themselves and the car when they drive an automatic. A patent filed by Porsche aims to make automatic transmissions feel engaging for car enthusiasts, adding a physical element to the experience. According to Porsche, manual sports car drivers feel that two pedal cars are less sporty and lack the emotion, even with a quick-shifting automatic. To combat this perception, Porsche has envisioned a dual-clutch automatic that would pair a shift lever and third pedal for gas and hybrid vehicles.
The hardware underneath is Porsche's PDK twin-clutch, which already one of the most complicated transmissions in automotive history. But Porsche's new patent proposes a shifter that allows drivers to switch between three modes: automatic, sequential, and manual. The automatic mode is simple, letting you use the stick to select reverse, neutral, or drive. Sequential mode places every gear in a single gate, with the lever and paddles handling shifts. Manual mode lets the stick to move through a 6-speed H-pattern, with familiar movement and resistance creating a sense of connection and control.
There will also be a third pedal that can be pressed in automatic and sequential mode to disconnect the engine and wheels — they will reconnect when the pedal is released. In manual mode, the pedal becomes a simulated clutch. The new filing builds on an earlier Porsche shift-by-wire patent that let one shifter swap between automatic and H-pattern operation, but without a clutch pedal.
Which Porsche models are still manual?
As of 2026, there are fewer than 30 new vehicles sold in the U.S. that come with a manual transmission option. Porsche's stick shift line up has shrunk to the 911 alone, since the 718 production ended in October 2025. While there are still some exciting manual options for 2027, the number of manual vehicles is expected to shrink further. Luckily, the 911 will continue offering seven manual variants in North America.
The 2027 911 Carrera S will have the North America-exclusive MT Package option. Porsche dropped the manual from the Carrera S with the 992.2 update, then reversed course after recognizing the United States is the largest market for manual 911s. "That's the reason we were able to convince them to do this," Porsche North America CEO Timo Resch told Car and Driver. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the 718. This model is going electric to align with the automaker's new focus towards EVs.
This means the 911 could be the only model in its lineup to use this setup, although it's still unclear if it will ever become a reality. Porsche has plenty of other interesting patents that have never made it to the showroom, including a racing stripe that appears when you enter sports mode.