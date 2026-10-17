Porsche Transmission Patent Switches From Manual To Automatic With A Button Press

Oftentimes, drivers claim there's a bit of a disconnect between themselves and the car when they drive an automatic. A patent filed by Porsche aims to make automatic transmissions feel engaging for car enthusiasts, adding a physical element to the experience. According to Porsche, manual sports car drivers feel that two pedal cars are less sporty and lack the emotion, even with a quick-shifting automatic. To combat this perception, Porsche has envisioned a dual-clutch automatic that would pair a shift lever and third pedal for gas and hybrid vehicles.

The hardware underneath is Porsche's PDK twin-clutch, which already one of the most complicated transmissions in automotive history. But Porsche's new patent proposes a shifter that allows drivers to switch between three modes: automatic, sequential, and manual. The automatic mode is simple, letting you use the stick to select reverse, neutral, or drive. Sequential mode places every gear in a single gate, with the lever and paddles handling shifts. Manual mode lets the stick to move through a 6-speed H-pattern, with familiar movement and resistance creating a sense of connection and control.

There will also be a third pedal that can be pressed in automatic and sequential mode to disconnect the engine and wheels — they will reconnect when the pedal is released. In manual mode, the pedal becomes a simulated clutch. The new filing builds on an earlier Porsche shift-by-wire patent that let one shifter swap between automatic and H-pattern operation, but without a clutch pedal.