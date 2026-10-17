Michelin Vs Goodyear: Which Tire Brand Has The Better Warranty?

Michelin and Goodyear earned the top two spots in our ranking of every major tire brand, and with good reason. These two companies have a storied history of delivering a variety of high quality tires at decent prices that customers really enjoy. As with so many parts of a car, tires are an investment, and you want these tires to perform as well as, and for as long as, advertised. Of course, expecting perfection with every tire isn't realistic, but luckily, each company has its own warranties to help you feel like you're covered, though Michelin ultimately offers just a bit more.

A number of the conditions are the same for both Michelin and Goodyear. Each company offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on its tires. If you're not satisfied with your purchase within that time, you can get them exchanged for a different set of tires, while Goodyear lets you upgrade to a pricier set if you pay the difference. It even extends the replacement possibilities to tires from other brands it owns, like Cooper or Kelly. However, one of the important Goodyear warranty conditions you should know is that initially purchasing with one of those other brands means you only get a 45-day window, rather than the 60 days.

Both companies also offer limited warranties that cover tire replacements. These apply to any manufacturing or material defects either for six years or until 2/32 of an inch of tread remains, whichever comes first. If a defective tire is removed within 12 months of purchase and worn no more than 2/32 of an inch of tread, both brands will replace it for free. Notably, these don't cover damaged tires by hazards like cuts and punctures, improper mounting, or mechanical irregularities in the vehicle that exacerbates damage. If it's not a problem with how the tire was made, the warranty doesn't pay for a replacement.