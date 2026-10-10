The US May Rewrite Some Rules Of The Road To Fight Annoying, Overbright Headlights

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Motorists have relied on automotive headlights for well over a century, with the first being acetylene gas lamps equipped on early versions of the Model T. In the years since, several advancements have transformed headlights, bringing about lighting technology like Halogen, HID(Xenon), and LED.

High intensity headlights are considered by some to be among the worst car trends we've ever seen. In the case of LEDs specifically, many are finding them far too bright. Members of AAA have been vocal for years about their disdain for LED headlights, and a petition on Change.org to "Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives!" have garnered well over 80,000 signatures.

Those struggling against the glare of LED beams aren't imagining it, these headlights are brighter, and feature a greater concentration of light than previous technologies. You can employ a little-known trick that can reduce glare from LED headlights, but it doesn't entirely solve the problem. In addition, the blue wavelength the LEDs produce can be especially hard on the eyes. Not only are many calling the situation unsafe due to extensive glare, it's also unclear at this time whether these LED headlights are potentially causing damage to people's retinas through extended exposure.

Finally, surely to many Americans' relief, the U.S. Department of Transportation signaled it's move to investigate and modernize regulations surrounding the LED headlight situation. In an update to the existing Federal Standard 108, the agency will reportedly study the relationship between headlight focus, height and glare, reexamine regulation around LEDs as well as more recent automatic and light sensor features. Jonathan Morrison, NHTSA Administrator promised in a NHTSA press release to "address [the] potential causes of glare," and "to update outdated regulations..."