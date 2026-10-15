Should You Hone A Blade Before Or After Sharpening It?

Whether you're a professional chef or just want a solid set of knives for your home kitchen, it's important to always maintain a sharp edge. Even the blades on your Swiss Army knife need sharpening from time to time. If you're going to both hone and sharpen a knife during the same session, then you should sharpen it first and hone it afterward. That's because sharpening does something for the blade that honing does not.

Sharpening a knife removes metal from the blade to reshape its edge and restore its ability to cut. But honing serves a different purpose, as it helps realign an edge that has become slightly bent or out of position during everyday use. Because honing doesn't create a new edge on a dull blade, it can't replace sharpening when a knife has truly lost its sharp edge. But while honing a blade does serve an important function, it's not always necessary to hone your knife every time you sharpen it.

Regularly honing a knife can help it retain its cutting edge between sharpening sessions. This routine maintenance helps keep the blade's edge aligned, so you won't need to sharpen the knife as often. Sharpening is really only necessary when the edge has worn down to the point that honing alone can no longer restore the knife's cutting performance. At that point, the blade needs to be sharpened to create a fresh edge.