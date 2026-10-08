4 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026

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DeWalt is the preferred brand of power tools for many professionals and DIYers alike. Known for their durability and reliable performance, DeWalt power tools are available online and from major home improvement stores as well. Two of those retailers, Home Depot and Lowe's, are now offering a variety of DeWalt tools at specially discounted prices.

This is good news, especially for some smart homeowners who may otherwise shop for more affordable budget tool brands. For pros who typically buy DeWalt, this is a great opportunity to either update their collection or to fill some gaps with tools they don't already have.

The tools on this list were chosen based on the amount of their discounts, beginning at 34% off and going up from there. The total price with tax was not taken into account and applicable shipping costs were also not included. Before ordering, you should familiarize yourself with DeWalt's warranty as well as the return policy for Home Depot and Lowe's. The prices are effective as of this writing, so if you've been waiting for a good opportunity to pick up a DeWalt tool, these discounts are worth a look.