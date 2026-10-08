4 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026
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DeWalt is the preferred brand of power tools for many professionals and DIYers alike. Known for their durability and reliable performance, DeWalt power tools are available online and from major home improvement stores as well. Two of those retailers, Home Depot and Lowe's, are now offering a variety of DeWalt tools at specially discounted prices.
This is good news, especially for some smart homeowners who may otherwise shop for more affordable budget tool brands. For pros who typically buy DeWalt, this is a great opportunity to either update their collection or to fill some gaps with tools they don't already have.
The tools on this list were chosen based on the amount of their discounts, beginning at 34% off and going up from there. The total price with tax was not taken into account and applicable shipping costs were also not included. Before ordering, you should familiarize yourself with DeWalt's warranty as well as the return policy for Home Depot and Lowe's. The prices are effective as of this writing, so if you've been waiting for a good opportunity to pick up a DeWalt tool, these discounts are worth a look.
XR 20V Max Cordless Circular Saw Kit
The DeWalt XR 20V Max 7-1/4-inch Cordless Circular Saw Kit is down to $269 from $406.98. That's a $137.98 discount, or 34% off the regular price. This deal includes more than just the circular saw, as the kit comes with one 20V Max battery and charger, along with a 60-tooth DeWalt Elite Series fine-finish blade measuring 7-1/4 inches.
This is DeWalt's most powerful 20V Max circular saw, with a brushless motor capable of producing up to 1,700 MWO and reaching 5,500 rpm with no load. The saw has a maximum cutting depth of 2-9/16 inches at 90 degrees and 2 inches at 45 degrees, along with a 57-degree bevel capacity and stops at 45 and 22.5 degrees. According to DeWalt, the saw can make up to 368 cuts per charge with the 20V Max battery.
The saw has an electronic brake that helps stop the blade when the trigger is released, while an onboard LED provides additional light while working. The saw also has an integrated rafter hook for and an aluminum shoe. An optional dust port is compatible with DeWalt's AirLock system or standard 35mm dust extractors. The Tool Connect Chip Ready system allows the saw to be tracked and managed with the Site Manager app when a chip (sold separately) is added.
20V Max XR Brushless SDA Plus Rotary Hammer
At a discounted price of $449, the DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless 1-1/8-inch SDA Plus Rotary Hammer is currently 36% off. This is a big savings of $249, down from the hammer's regular price of $698. This cordless hammer comes with a 20V Max XR 8Ah battery, which also saves you some money upfront, although a battery charger is not included.
The rotary hammer's brushless motor delivers 3.5 joules of impact energy, which is not the most powerful in DeWalt's lineup, but it's still decent. Meanwhile, DeWalt's Shocks Active Vibration Control technology is designed to help reduce the vibration you feel at the handles. The hammer utilizes an E-Clutch system that provides control in bind-up situations, and the tool has variable-speed operation. It can achieve a maximum speed of up to 1,000 rpm. The rotary hammer also uses an SDS-Plus chuck and can drill holes up to 1-1/8-inches in diameter. It also has a side handle and depth gauge.
This tool is designed for drilling large-diameter holes in hard concrete and is dust-management ready when used with DeWalt's dust extractor. It is also ideal for installing the brand's Screw-Bolt+, Hanger Mate+, and Mini-Undercut anchors. The included 8Ah XR battery is compatible with DeWalt 20V Max tools and chargers. The tool has a retractable utility hook, adding an easy way to keep it within reach when you're between jobs.
Xtreme 12V Max Brushless 4-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool
The DeWalt Xtreme 12V Max Brushless Variable-Speed 4-Piece Oscillating Multi-Tool is currently $99 at Lowe's, down from its regular price of $159, or 38% off. This cordless tool is designed for jobs like plunge cutting into decking, trimming wood and floorboards, or sanding furniture. This tool does not include the battery and charger. DeWalt oscillating tools come highly recommended.
The multi-tool's brushless motor can reach up to 18,000 oscillations per minute, along with a 3.2-degree oscillation angle. A variable-speed trigger gives you control, while an integrated LED helps illuminate the work surface in low-light conditions. This DeWalt oscillating tool also has a trigger lock and the toolmaker's Quick-Change accessory system that lets you swap attachments without having to use a wrench.
The four-piece set includes the DCS353 Xtreme 12V Brushless Oscillating Tool, a wood-cutting blade, a wood-and-metal blade, and a universal accessory adapter. The adapter is a handy addition as it works with most oscillating tool accessory brands, giving you more options when choosing attachments for different jobs. The tool's compact cordless design makes it easy to maneuver while also handling a range of cutting and sanding work.
Flexvolt 60V Max Brushless Reciprocating Saw
With a $259 discount, the DeWalt Flexvolt 60V Max Brushless Reciprocating Saw is currently on sale for $299 at Home Depot, down from its regular $558 price. That's 46% off, making it the tool with the biggest discount on this list. The cordless saw comes with a Flexvolt battery that provides 9Ah of capacity when used with a DeWalt 20V Max tool. A charger is not included, but the battery is compatible with all DeWalt 20V Max chargers.
The reciprocating saw's brushless motor has a variable-speed trigger that lets you adjust its speed from 0 up to 3,000 strokes per minute. Its 1-1/8-inch stroke length is designed for fast cutting, and the saw can cut through a variety of materials including metal, nylon, plastic, and wood. A keyless lever-action blade clamp allows you to perform quick blade changes without needing to use a tool.
According to DeWalt, this saw provides up to 19% more power than the previous DCS388 60V Max model, while an LED helps light up darker work areas. It has a shoe that pivots, and the included Flexvolt battery automatically changes voltage when used with different DeWalt tools. So, if you already have other Flexvolt tools, the included battery can be used across DeWalt's 20V Max, 60V Max, and 120V Max systems.