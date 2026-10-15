What Was The 'She Country' Ford Mustang And What Made It So Special?

Ford has made so many special edition Mustangs that it can become a bit difficult to keep track of them all. However, some are so special they stick in car enthusiasts' minds years later. There are also some rare special edition Mustangs you may not have heard of — one of those is the "She Country" from 1967, representing female car enthusiasts of the decade.

The Mustang debuted at the World's Fair in 1964 and sold 263,434 by the end of that year due to its looks, performance, and relative affordability. One person who saw the Mustang's potential early on was Bill Goodro, a Ford dealer in Colorado who sponsored a 1965 Mustang fastback while drag racing in the 1960s. When he passed away in 1965, his wife, Ann, filled his role, becoming the first woman to own and operate a Ford dealership in the U.S.

Ann was known for her brilliant sales abilities, becoming the largest volume seller of multiple special edition Mustangs created for the Denver region. She was also a huge proponent of appealing to female customers, building the first-ever women's waiting room at her dealership. In 1967, Ann ordered her own special edition Mustangs, the "She Country Special," which came in pastel colors meant to appeal to female buyers. This included Evening Orchid, Bermuda Sand, Autumn Smoke, and Limelite Green. The She Country Special Mustang came with a personalized interior — including the buyer's name engraved on the dashboard — and an orchid corsage.