What Does 'SR' Mean On A Road Sign?

Understanding what a traffic sign is communicating is essential for all motorists. Some road signs may be confusing, and others may be downright weird, but it's your responsibility to know what a sign means. For example, maybe you've come across signs with the letters "SR" on them. This abbreviation typically indicates a state route or state road.

Roads in the U.S. have various designations. Common examples include interstates and U.S. routes. As the name implies, a state route belongs to an individual state's trafficway system. The implications and significance of this depend on the overall context. In general, a state route will be funded and maintained at the state level. For an individual driver, the SR symbol can help them determine their location while driving if they find themselves in a situation without access to GPS. In the days before map apps, those letters on traffic signs could play important roles in helping motorists navigate.

That said, not all state route signs actually have them. For example, the name of the state over the route number may also indicate that it's a state route.