Forget Turbocharged: This YouTuber's Harley Is Jet Powered

The Harley-Davidson Street Glide isn't a model that's short on power. In fact, the biggest Harley-Davidson stock engine you can get in 2026 can be found in the Street Glide Limited. But one of the fascinating aspects of custom culture is the willingness to experiment outside the lines of conventional design. In one such project, engineer and fabricator Matt Mikka of the YouTube channel Warped was tasked with converting a used Street Glide to run on two small jet engines.

The build was complex and required changes to several of the motorcycle's stock components. First, the engine and transmission were removed, as this custom bike would run purely from the twin turbines. But a mounting solution for the jet engines had to be developed, which would allow a safe and sturdy attachment to the bike. Mikka and his team had to design, waterjet-machine-cut, and weld pieces for a mounting system, installing the jets in place of the saddlebags.

These turbines burn up a lot of fuel because they're designed to intake such large amounts of air during operation. So, Mikka's team fabricated and fitted a second 11.3-gallon reserve tank (installed where the engine used to be) to supply extra diesel. In addition, Mikka removed the charging system and built his own battery using Tesla cells.