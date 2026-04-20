This Is The Biggest Harley-Davidson Stock Engine You Can Get In 2026

Harley-Davidsons are the quintessential American motorcycle. Your average Harley is huge, loud, and blinged-out in what seems like miles of chrome. That brashness is one of the main reasons why the brand has been popular for over a century — but that's not the only appeal. Harley-Davidson engines are a potent part of the mix, too, and given that there's no replacement for displacement, figuring out the biggest Harley engine available in a stock motorcycle is a fair pursuit.

Taking a look through the lineup and the answer to the question jumps out pretty quickly. It's the 121 cubic-inch Milwaukee-Eight V-twin that powers many H-D bikes. One such bike is the top-of-the-line Street Glide Limited, which, at $51,999, costs several times more than other big touring bikes like a Honda Gold Wing or Yamaha FJR.

Despite the Street Glide Limited looking like it's from the 1950s, Harley's V-twin engine is a fairly modern powerplant, boasting features like variable valve timing and electronic fuel injection. All told, it makes 115 hp and 139 lb-ft of torque.