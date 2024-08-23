What Causes Runaway In Diesel Engines, And Can It Be Stopped?

We all know diesel engines produce Earth-moving torque to outclass gas engines in pulling power and heavy-duty workloads. We also know that diesels could outlive a similar gas engine, given proper care and maintenance over its lifespan. Without diligent servicing, any machine could suffer breakdowns and unexpected repairs, but a neglected diesel could suddenly "run away" and threaten lives and limbs.

A runaway diesel engine (or an engine running away on its own) is a hazardous condition where the machine revs uncontrollably and is unresponsive to human inputs like shutting off the ignition or taking your foot off the pedal. You read it right: A runaway diesel will keep running and revving to the highest rpm even if you shut the ignition or turn the vehicle off.

The runaway situation typically occurs on older, uncared-for diesels that skipped a few too many oil, coolant, and filter changes. Unlike gas engines that pre-mix air and fuel before combustion, a diesel operates differently. It compresses superheated air and gets injected with a precise amount of diesel fuel at the exact moment during the compression stroke.

This means diesel motors will essentially keep running as long as fuel or combustible material enters the compression chamber. When a diesel "runs away" and has begun ignoring your controls to shut the motor, the engine is already ingesting combustible gasses, crankcase fumes, or engine oil. It will continue revving, smoking, and making all sorts of horrid noises until it uses up all the combustibles or, in the worst-case scenario, self-destructs and blows into smithereens.