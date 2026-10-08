Ferrari's 296 Challenge Stradale Already Looks Wild

The Ferrari 296 represents Ferrari's first mid-engined 120° V6. When it was initially introduced, people weren't sure whether the Italian thoroughbred spirit would actually translate to a V6, and after a few years on the market, it seems like it has. Ferrari was so satisfied with how the V6 performs and sounds that it even called it a "piccolo V12."

The 296 range was also joined by the limited-edition Ferrari 296 Speciale, a more track-focused road car that hopes to dial the performance of the normal 296 up to 11. It makes 880 horsepower and weighs 3,109 pounds dry. At Ferrari's Fiorano test track, it lapped the circuit in 1:19, two full seconds quicker than the regular 296 GTB.

However, according to spy shots circulating online, we're about to get an even more focused 296: the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale, a 296 Challenge for the road. Ferrari isn't the only one who wanted such a car, though. YouTuber Mat Armstrong brought a totaled Ferrari 296 back to life by fitting Challenge body parts to the crashed road car, until Ferrari found out and stopped him buying more. Now, here are the spy shots of Ferrari's own take.