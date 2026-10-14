Why Do Telescopes At Observatories Shoot Giant Lasers Into The Sky?

The whole point of telescopes is to collect light. And yet, on clear nights in places like Chile and Hawaii, where some of the world's biggest telescopes are installed to peek into space, they actually end up doing the opposite — when they fire orange laser beams into the sky. The thing is that our Earth has a pretty dense atmosphere that never sits still. It shifts around, and that keeps nudging incoming starlight off course. This nudging is exactly what causes it to twinkle. Twinkling is a pretty sight to the human eye, but for a telescope that collects light over a period of time to build an image, it turns these sharp points of light into a blur.

That's where a technique called adaptive optics comes in. Using it, telescopes are able to bend light at any given moment back to the way it was supposed to look if the air hadn't messed with it. Figuring that out involves tracking a bright reference star, known as a guide star. Specifically, how much air is warping that star's light is measured. A computer then reshapes a flexible mirror inside the telescope about 1,000 times per second to cancel out the warping.

It's a clever solution that comes with one big catch, unfortunately: it only works if the guide star sits right beside whatever the telescope is studying. Bright stars in the right spot are not easy to come by, though, so astronomers end up creating their own stars instead. They do it using lasers, typically orange. Each laser beam makes a small patch high up in the atmosphere glow just like a star. These 'stars' can be moved right beside the telescope's target.