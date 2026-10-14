What Does A Blue Flashing Light Mean In Boating?

Safe boating requires understanding everything from navigation buoys to the red and green lights common on many vessels. Red and green lights aren't the only ones you may see on the water, though, and some vessels will have flashing blue lights instead. Such a light indicates a law enforcement vessel is actively engaged in a task directly related to law enforcement or public safety. If you see one, exercise caution and allow the boat to proceed with its activity accordingly.

The Code of Federal Regulations states that a law enforcement vessel's flashing blue light must be positioned in such a way that it doesn't limit the visibility of the vessel's navigation lights when the blue light is turned on and blinking. Naturally, no one should ever display a blinking blue light from their vessel if they're not authorized to do so, as they could confuse other boaters on the water. Note that this only applies to flashing blue lights; solid lights on a vessel may serve a different purpose, such as decoration.