3 12V Ryobi Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
Ryobi is a major name in the power tool market for several reasons. It offers a robust selection of common and niche tools, with a notable presence on Ryobi-authorized online retail sites and sold offline exclusively at Home Depot. The brand is also known for its streamlined battery ecosystems. The majority of Ryobi tools require either an 18V or a 40V battery to function, but what many don't realize is that there's more to the brand's battery offerings. For example, Ryobi has dabbled in the 12V game, and while its tool selection is limited, it does have some handy pieces for sale.
Ryobi's batteries tend to correspond with the tool type they're compatible with. The 18V ONE+, for instance, is for most standard tools like drills, drivers, and regular saws. Meanwhile, 40V is for more heavy-duty items like chainsaws and lawn mowers, which demand more power to do their job. The 12V, however, focuses on smaller, less power-demanding tools, with built-in rechargeable batteries rather than removable ones.
Ryobi's 12V line only has a handful of tools to its credit. Here are some noteworthy 12V products that you've likely never even heard of.
Pruning chainsaw
When you think of a chainsaw, you probably picture a loud, hulking machine with a sizeable bar for cutting through large branches. Sometimes, though, chainsaws are significantly less powerful and a whole lot smaller for good reason. Case in point: the Ryobi 12V pruning chainsaw, which retails for $69 at Home Depot and comes with a 6-inch bar and chain setup powered by, as the name suggests, a 12V battery. Don't let its small size and low battery voltage fool you, though; it undoubtedly has its place in a home gardening tool kit.
The ideal use case for this saw is tackling smaller, thinner branches in succession. Ryobi specifically states it's best used on limbs up to 4 inches in diameter, and the company recommends it for light pruning and limb-trimming, so don't expect to fell a tree with this tool alone. It promises 30 limb cuts per battery charge; its chain moves at a maximum of 4 m/s, and it weighs just 3.9 pounds. While it's no technical powerhouse, if you need a tool that boots up quickly, can take out a few small branches throughout your yard, and you want to explore the 12V battery line, this could be one to consider.
Cordless rotary tool
Seeing as there are a host of things you can do with a rotary tool, there's plenty of reason to keep one in your collection. Ryobi offers multiple models, with the only 12V option being the cordless rotary tool. This tool costs $79 at Home Depot, spins between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM, and uses a 1/8-inch collet to accept a wide range of attachments. Speaking of attachments, Ryobi doesn't leave you hanging for that price. This tool is part of a larger kit that can help with many rotary tool-specific tasks.
This cordless rotary tool kit includes much more than the tool itself. It comes with 35 accessory bit attachments for all kinds of sanding, polishing, and grinding scenarios — made simpler with Ryobi's QuickChange technology, eliminating the need for a separate tool when swapping bits. The kit also includes a lawn mower blade sharpener, a 45-degree platform, general cutting guide attachments, a charging cable, and a wrench. To top it off, this kit comes in a clear plastic carrying case to keep all the pieces secure and organized.
Rechargeable drill/driver
As mentioned, Ryobi cordless drills and drivers typically use the 18V battery platform. They're the brand's most readily available batteries, and they provide more than enough power to get these tools up and running. However, as it turns out, Ryobi isn't planning to keep its drills 18V-only forever. Coming soon is a cordless drill/driver from the Ryobi 12V line, complete with a non-removable rechargeable battery. When it releases, it will retail for $34.98, making it one of the lower-cost options when ranked against other Ryobi drill price tags.
Naturally, since this 12V tool has yet to be officially released, its performance stats are limited to what Ryobi advertises. The company claims this drill reaches up to 525 RPM, and recommends it for relatively simple tasks like hanging picture frames and assembling furniture. It's also designed specifically for materials like plastic, wood, thin metals, and drywall. It's also lightweight at just 2.2 pounds, easy to adjust with a keyless 3/8-inch chuck, and has a built-in front LED to help with low-visibility jobs. It may not be the biggest or most powerful Ryobi drill out there, but for around-the-house use, it seems to have potential.