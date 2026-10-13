3 12V Ryobi Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

Ryobi is a major name in the power tool market for several reasons. It offers a robust selection of common and niche tools, with a notable presence on Ryobi-authorized online retail sites and sold offline exclusively at Home Depot. The brand is also known for its streamlined battery ecosystems. The majority of Ryobi tools require either an 18V or a 40V battery to function, but what many don't realize is that there's more to the brand's battery offerings. For example, Ryobi has dabbled in the 12V game, and while its tool selection is limited, it does have some handy pieces for sale.

Ryobi's batteries tend to correspond with the tool type they're compatible with. The 18V ONE+, for instance, is for most standard tools like drills, drivers, and regular saws. Meanwhile, 40V is for more heavy-duty items like chainsaws and lawn mowers, which demand more power to do their job. The 12V, however, focuses on smaller, less power-demanding tools, with built-in rechargeable batteries rather than removable ones.

Ryobi's 12V line only has a handful of tools to its credit. Here are some noteworthy 12V products that you've likely never even heard of.