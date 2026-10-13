What's The Difference Between LG OLED And OLED Evo TVs?

The main upgrade Evo buyers will notice is brightness, though you need to make sure you're not ruining your viewing experience with the wrong settings. Extra brightness can not only add punch in well-lit rooms but can make HDR highlights, like the sun glinting off the crest of a wave or a billowing explosion, look more pronounced. Some of the newest Evo sets include what LG calls Hyper Radiant Color Tech, which leverages the company's alpha 11 AI processor to enhance color, brightness, and clarity.

According to LG, some of the latest G6 models can reach levels up to 3.9 times brighter than conventional OLED. The panels also offer Perfect Black, meaning no loss of definition even when images of different brightness are side by side, and Perfect Color, verified by independent testers at UL Solutions.

For a dark home theater, a conventional LG OLED can already deliver most of what you want from OLED: great black levels, contrast, and light control down to the pixel level. The extra cost of entry for an Evo really only makes sense if your TV will have to battle ambient light, or if you really prioritize eye-popping HDR. Regardless, things like the exact model and feature set of a panel will also play a huge role, likely more significant than just the presence or absence of the Evo label.