PlayStation 5 Vs Xbox Series X: Which Console Is Easier To Repair?

The ongoing console war has continued with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Gamers often debate which one has better exclusive titles, which is more powerful, more visually appealing, more capable, but the debate gets even deeper as some techies dive into the two consoles — literally. There is a clear answer to this particular debate: When it comes to repairs, the Xbox Series X is considered a bit easier to fix up.

What makes the Xbox Series X generally easier to repair is its shape and design. It's a roomier console than the PlayStation 5 and has a modular setup. The GPU, processor, RAM, and motherboard make up one unit, while the power supply is another separate unit. This makes the components a lot simpler to work with. The Xbox Series X is also more ventilated than the PlayStation 5 due to its spacious design and large fan.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 is more compact, with the interior components a bit more crammed together due to its sleek appearance. Some of these components are also smaller than they are on the Xbox Series X, including smaller HDMI pads that can cause repairs to get a bit more complicated. Which is quite interesting, since the PlayStation 5 is larger in size than the Xbox Series X.