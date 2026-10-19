Why Do So Many Modern Cars Have 'Lifetime' Coolant & Does It Ever Need To Be Changed?

There's been a trend to label certain fluids as "lifetime" versions, suggesting that they'll never need to be changed. This label has been used to apply to the coolant, the automatic transmission fluid, and the oil in the vehicle's differential or transfer case. Our focus here will be on coolant, so if you've wondered how often you really need to change your car's coolant, you have come to the right place.

Long-life coolants are a genuine engineering improvement, but the lifetime label is largely a product of the marketing department. In fact, many owner's manuals still list a replacement interval for so-called lifetime coolants. If you're trying to define what the marketing department means by lifetime, it's likely closer to the end of the vehicle's warranty than the end of its life. The car manufacturer may also assume that all of your driving will be done under ideal conditions, with no stop-and-go traffic, no dusty roads, no driving in the mountains, and no pulling a trailer. Not likely.

There can be some good reasons for vehicle manufacturers to tout lifetime coolant. The less maintenance a vehicle needs, the lower its operating costs will be. There are also environmental benefits to using less coolant — as long as it lasts as long as you think it will. However, the reality is that coolant, like all other fluids in your vehicle, will deteriorate. Your coolant will also need occasional topping up, which the lifetime label may lead you to think is unnecessary.