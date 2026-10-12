The 5-Speed Transmission Is Dead In The US, And This Was The Last Car To Have One

In the U.S., the final car to feature a five-speed manual transmission was the base trim Nissan Versa. In 2025, Nissan announced the end of production, specifically for the manual version, but then decided to discontinue the model across the board for U.S. markets. It was sad news, as the five-speed gearbox reigned supreme in the 1970's, until it slowly lost its hold to six-speed manuals which started first appearing in the 1990's. It's also another nail in the coffin for affordable car options, as the Nissan Versa five-speed was under $18,000. In fact, the 2025 Nissan Versa is still listed on the automaker's website, although since it has been discontinued, your only option is certified pre-owned. SlashGear praised the Versa for offering a lot of bang for the buck.

Dropping the Versa was just one step in Nissan's ongoing strategy. Ivan Espinosa, Nissan President and CEO, explained to Motor Trend, "Every product in the portfolio should contribute something. It could be profit or volume or brand strengthening." Unfortunately, among the Versa models in 2024, the five-speeds were less than 5% of the overall sales, per Auto World Journal. So, the subcompact sedan wasn't generating much profit for the automaker, and didn't have the clout of something like the Nissan Z, which may not shatter sales records, but is considered a central flagship performance model of the brand.

However, even setting aside disappointing sales figures of the Versa, the writing was already on the wall for five-speeds in the U.S. market. The six-speed gearbox was widely available starting a few decades ago, making five gears but an echo, well before the Versa was discontinued.