How Does Sam's Club Keep Gas Prices Low Compared To Other Fuel Stations?

When gas prices are high, finding stations offering the best rates is a priority for virtually any motorist. If you have a nearby Sam's Club with its own gas station, you've likely noticed that its prices are relatively low compared to much of the competition.

You're not imagining the price difference, either. Industry professionals have found (via Consumer Reports) that gas at Sam's Club or Costco gas stations may be anywhere from five to 25 cents cheaper per gallon than other gas stations in the area. In some cases, Sam's Club gas stations may offer prices that are 70 cents lower than state averages. Analysis also indicates that these gas stations raise their prices more slowly than others.

Sam's Club can afford to sell cheaper gas because it's a way to get you to shop at a Sam's Club store. Retailers with their own gas stations, like Sam's Club and Costco, can justify lower margins than other gas stations because those low prices attract potential shoppers to their retail stores. This also lets them keep prices lower for longer, since they treat their low gas prices as a promotion.