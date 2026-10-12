Why Many Movie Theaters Are Switching From Xenon Lamps To Laser Projectors

The art of movie projection has been evolving since the very first time the Lumière brothers turned the hand crank on their Cinématographe in 1895. These days, the projection game no longer relies on celluloid, with digital formats supplanting it as the de facto standard in most movie theaters not fronting a 70-millimeter IMAX label.

That is not likely to change in the near future. Even still, innovation continues to push the medium forward, and theater chains are starting to invest in the next wave of cinematic exhibition tech, the laser projector. This tech is hardly new. Laser projectors have been around since the 2010s, and while they didn't immediately take off, the method has very much been on the rise of late. It seems exhibitors are finally starting to see the potential financial benefits it offers.

In the digital age, many theatrical projectors have utilized Xenon lamps to create the proper color producing light required for theatrical projection. Those projection systems have, historically, been cheaper on the whole than laser-based models, leading many exhibitors to stay the course even as Xenon builds tend to require far more energy to operate due to cooling and ventilation needs, among various others. Laser projectors do not need those systems to run cool, and as their average cost continues to drop, the systems have become an appealing option for theater owners looking to maximize their energy-efficient benefits.