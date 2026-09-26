IMAX With Laser Vs. Regular IMAX: What's The Difference?

Many may recall a time when IMAX was mostly reserved for documentaries, with popular titles like "To Fly," "Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets," and "Everest." Once the company went public in the mid-1990's, it wasn't too long before Hollywood productions and IMAX started teaming up. This eventually culminated in "The Dark Knight," which features 28 minutes of screen time shot using IMAX 70mm cameras, a first at the time. For those wondering, there are several differences between IMAX and IMAX 70mm, with the latter offering a superior viewing format when the film is shot with IMAX equipment.

During the late 2000s, many IMAX digital setups began popping up in traditional multiplex theaters. These utilized smaller screens, would crop a 1.43:1 IMAX production, and utilized Xenon lamps inside 2K digital projectors. Unfortunately for IMAX, this led to confusion and disappointment from many moviegoers expecting a traditional IMAX experience, and popularized the term "LieMAX."

Fast forward several years and IMAX Laser is introduced, featuring 4K resolution, enhanced brightness, and much higher contrast than previous digital IMAX setups. The best version is hands-down the GT Laser dual-projector configuration, which accommodates the traditional 1.43:1 aspect ratio and offers superior visuals. However, like the rarity of 70mm IMAX theaters, there are very few venues in the country that support the GT Laser format.