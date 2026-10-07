This Rare 1987 Buick GNX Sold For $427K And Only Has 30 Miles Total On It

For muscle car enthusiasts and fans of 1980s performance cars, the legendary Buick GNX is a car that needs no introduction. Even if you aren't a huge car enthusiast, you may recognize the black Buick Grand National — and the even hotter GNX that's based on it — from its appearances in the "Fast and Furious" franchise or as being the title inspiration for Kendrick Lamar's popular 2024 rap album.

Even before its recently-found pop culture stardom, the Buick GNX was a car prized by collectors and enthusiasts — and due to its rarity, always commanded a high price on the market. A recent auction sale, though, shows us just how big GNX mania has become — with one ultra-low-mileage example recently selling for nearly half a million dollars on Bring a Trailer.

More than just a pristine example of a rare and iconic classic car, this particular GNX is essentially a museum piece, with a total of just 30 miles put on the car during the 40 years since it was originally built. What's even more interesting, though, is that this particular car actually changed hands on Bring a Trailer just two years ago, for a selling price less than half of what it just sold for. Needless to say, someone did pretty well with a short-term classic car investment here.