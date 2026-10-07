This Rare 1987 Buick GNX Sold For $427K And Only Has 30 Miles Total On It
For muscle car enthusiasts and fans of 1980s performance cars, the legendary Buick GNX is a car that needs no introduction. Even if you aren't a huge car enthusiast, you may recognize the black Buick Grand National — and the even hotter GNX that's based on it — from its appearances in the "Fast and Furious" franchise or as being the title inspiration for Kendrick Lamar's popular 2024 rap album.
Even before its recently-found pop culture stardom, the Buick GNX was a car prized by collectors and enthusiasts — and due to its rarity, always commanded a high price on the market. A recent auction sale, though, shows us just how big GNX mania has become — with one ultra-low-mileage example recently selling for nearly half a million dollars on Bring a Trailer.
More than just a pristine example of a rare and iconic classic car, this particular GNX is essentially a museum piece, with a total of just 30 miles put on the car during the 40 years since it was originally built. What's even more interesting, though, is that this particular car actually changed hands on Bring a Trailer just two years ago, for a selling price less than half of what it just sold for. Needless to say, someone did pretty well with a short-term classic car investment here.
A well-preserved muscle car icon changes hands
There are lots of reasons why the Buick GNX is so beloved among collectors and car enthusiasts. The sinister, blacked-out look is a big part of the appeal, as is the world-beating performance that this Buick had back in the mid-1980s. For the GNX, which was a faster, more exclusive version of the already-potent Grand National, the car's rarity is one of the biggest contributors to its high selling prices.
The GNX was only offered for the 1987 model year, and Buick sold just 547 GNXs in total. This means the car has remained hard to find and desirable from day one — and likely explains why the original buyer of GNX #450 decided to preserve the car in storage rather than to drive it. The auction doesn't clarify exactly how many miles were on the odometer when the car was originally delivered, but it's clear that basically none of its previous owners drove the car at all.
In July 2024, the car was listed on Bring a Trailer with 26 miles on the odometer, with the auction stating that the car had been in long-term storage for its whole life, and that the California-based seller had acquired the car in 2013. When that auction closed, the GNX sold for $200,000 — which is an impressive, if not necessarily outrageous-sounding price for a virtually brand-new '87 GNX.
Double the price in two years
In hindsight, though, that initial Bring a Trailer sale turned out to be a major bargain. The same car was listed again on Bring a Trailer in September 2026, this time relocated to Texas, with just four additional miles on the odometer in the two years since it previously sold. When the dust settled on the car's second Bring a Trailer auction, the selling price was an astonishing $427,000, and that's before you factor in any additional buyer's fees.
It's important to point out that individual auction results can be outliers, with just two hungry bidders capable of driving up a price to new highs, so it's hard to claim that the value of the average Buick GNX or Grand National has also doubled in the last two years. Still, it's quite clear that someone badly wanted to add this piece of automotive history to their collection, no matter the price.
While it might be fun to fantasize about someone buying this GNX museum piece and turning it into a daily driver, or pushing it on the racetrack as its engineers intended, in all likelihood, this rare Buick will probably remain preserved in storage like the increasingly valuable collector's piece that it is. Meanwhile, for those who don't have the budget or storage to pick up a pristine '80s classic like this one, rumors continue to persist that Buick might be bringing back the Grand National name on an upcoming, rear-drive performance car.