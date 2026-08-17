Is Buick Bringing Back The Grand National?

In a world of AI images and questionable clickbait social media posts, it's easy to find tantalizing speculation and "news" about the auto industry, often with zero concrete information to back it up. This content often banks on nostalgia, generating clicks and engagement via supposed revivals of past models, be it the square-body GM pickup truck, the Ford Thunderbird, or the E30 BMW M3.

One of these rumored revivals that's been making the rounds for a while is the Buick Grand National, the beloved 1980s General Motors performance machine that some have dubbed Darth Vader's car. Depending on the source, these revivals of the Grand National and the even hotter Buick GNX have been portrayed as everything from a boxy '80s-style coupe to a Buick-branded version of the C8 Corvette and even a Dodge Challenger-esque retro muscle car.

Sure, a new Grand National is fun to think about, but is there any degree of truth to this speculation? On one hand, the answer is "no." General Motors and Buick have not said anything publicly about bringing back the Grand National or even teased the idea, which has been the subject of fake online posts for at least a decade now. On the other hand, we do know that Buick has plans for a new rear-drive sedan, which may set the stage for a Grand National or GNX revival.