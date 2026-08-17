Is Buick Bringing Back The Grand National?
In a world of AI images and questionable clickbait social media posts, it's easy to find tantalizing speculation and "news" about the auto industry, often with zero concrete information to back it up. This content often banks on nostalgia, generating clicks and engagement via supposed revivals of past models, be it the square-body GM pickup truck, the Ford Thunderbird, or the E30 BMW M3.
One of these rumored revivals that's been making the rounds for a while is the Buick Grand National, the beloved 1980s General Motors performance machine that some have dubbed Darth Vader's car. Depending on the source, these revivals of the Grand National and the even hotter Buick GNX have been portrayed as everything from a boxy '80s-style coupe to a Buick-branded version of the C8 Corvette and even a Dodge Challenger-esque retro muscle car.
Sure, a new Grand National is fun to think about, but is there any degree of truth to this speculation? On one hand, the answer is "no." General Motors and Buick have not said anything publicly about bringing back the Grand National or even teased the idea, which has been the subject of fake online posts for at least a decade now. On the other hand, we do know that Buick has plans for a new rear-drive sedan, which may set the stage for a Grand National or GNX revival.
A cultural icon
Though they had turbocharged V6 engines rather than the more traditional V8, the Buick Grand National and GNX are considered General Motors legends, and the company acknowledges this today. Not only did the GNX have Lamborghini-beating performance back in the day, but it also became a cultural icon in the years since, starring in the "Fast & Furious" films and taking center stage during Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance.
Knowing this, it's not surprising that there's a lot of online interest and clicks to be gained by speculating about a return of the Grand National or GNX. It's also nothing new. As far back as the year 2000, Buick used the GNX name on a modified, concept version of the front-drive Buick Regal sedan, though that car never reached production.
There's also a particular hunger for a performance revival from Buick, as the last somewhat enthusiast-oriented Buicks were the Regal GS models of the 2010s. As of mid-2026, the only vehicles Buick sells are crossover SUVs of varying sizes. None of them comes close to the driving excitement of the Regal GS, let alone the swagger of high-performance Buick models from the more distant past.
A performance comeback for Buick?
In most cases, we'd write off the Grand National AI images and renderings as baseless internet speculation and social media clickfarming and leave it at that. However, reports suggest that Buick is aiming to bring back the RWD sedan with a new model based on GM's Alpha 2 platform. Still, GM has yet to confirm those reports. Even if a new rear-drive Buick sport sedan is indeed on the way, there's no guarantee that it'd bear the Grand National or GNX name.
Speculation has suggested that Buick could bring back the Regal name for this new sedan, which would make sense given that nameplate's long history. Now, the Grand National and GNX were based on the contemporary Regal, so it's entirely possible that Buick could bring back one of those names for a high-performance variant of its new sedan to capture some of the hype around the name and image. GM could even drop in a variant of the twin-turbocharged V6 it uses in Cadillac CT-4-V Blackwing while staying totally true to the Grand National and GNX's mechanical roots.
Ultimately, whether the Grand National name comes back or this reported RWD Buick sedan becomes a reality remains to be seen. It does, however, at least seem that there's a little more going on here than just lazy AI clickbait.