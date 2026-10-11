The Biggest Downsides Of Using Touring Tires
Not all tires are created equal. For example, when choosing a new set for your vehicle, you may have to decide between performance and touring tires. As the name implies, performance tires offer stronger handling, and are ideal for motorists who prioritize torque, steering, and speed. Touring tires offer consistent performance for general motorists who want something reliable for everyday driving. The benefits these tires offer can include reduced noise, a comfortable ride, relatively long tread life, and the kind of versatility that makes them a safe choice in most conditions. However, there are circumstances in which touring tires aren't the ideal choice.
First, it's important to understand how touring tires don't appeal to all motorists. Someone who wants to hug curves or push their vehicle to the (legal) performance limits may be better off with a set of, well, performance tires. That said, even someone who drives fairly conservatively might still decide touring tires don't serve their needs if they live in a region prone to extended periods of serious winter weather.
Touring tires don't handle winter conditions as well as others
It's worth remembering that touring tires are designed to offer a generally consistent experience to motorists across a range of driving situations and conditions. That means they may perform acceptably in light snow. Unfortunately, tests reveal that some touring tires are significantly less reliable in wintry conditions than others.
Can winters be harsh in your area? If so, even if you drive on touring tires for most of the year, consider swapping them out for snow or winter tires when the ice and snow arrive. It's a matter of safety. The most significant drawback of touring tires is that they don't offer the grip you may need in heavy snow or ice. If you don't live in an area where this type of weather is common, touring tires may be the right fit, but if your region is no stranger to long winters, it's important to research other options.
Learning more about tire styles, tire brands, and general tire tips is always useful. The more you understand about your options and the tires you already drive on, the easier it will be to navigate making choices about what tires to equip your vehicle with. Your research will also help you better understand how to keep those tires in the best possible condition for as long as possible.