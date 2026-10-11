The Biggest Downsides Of Using Touring Tires

It's worth remembering that touring tires are designed to offer a generally consistent experience to motorists across a range of driving situations and conditions. That means they may perform acceptably in light snow. Unfortunately, tests reveal that some touring tires are significantly less reliable in wintry conditions than others.

Can winters be harsh in your area? If so, even if you drive on touring tires for most of the year, consider swapping them out for snow or winter tires when the ice and snow arrive. It's a matter of safety. The most significant drawback of touring tires is that they don't offer the grip you may need in heavy snow or ice. If you don't live in an area where this type of weather is common, touring tires may be the right fit, but if your region is no stranger to long winters, it's important to research other options.

Learning more about tire styles, tire brands, and general tire tips is always useful. The more you understand about your options and the tires you already drive on, the easier it will be to navigate making choices about what tires to equip your vehicle with. Your research will also help you better understand how to keep those tires in the best possible condition for as long as possible.