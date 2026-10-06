Lowe's Is Giving Away Free Craftsman Power Tools With This 20V Battery Kit

Whether you're a weekend DIY warrior or at work on full-scale home projects, a power tool system with shared, interchangeable batteries offers plenty of perks, including cost savings, the ability to swap tools as you're working, and reduced clutter in your workshop. It does require you to select one brand and stick with it, so be sure to select an ecosystem that meets all your needs. The Craftsman V20 cordless battery system includes a wide range of both power tools and outdoor equipment, with a variety of batteries for smaller tasks to larger, demanding projects.

Building out your tool ecosystem takes time and money, so you may be on the lookout for the best deals, like discounts on combo kits. This Lowe's offer, which is available through October 16, is a great buy, especially for DIYers hoping to build out their power tool collection. When you purchase a Craftsman V20 Advanced Battery Starter Kit, which includes one 3Ah lithium-ion battery and one charger for $129, you will receive one free power tool with the purchase. This battery is compatible with any Craftsman tools and outdoor equipment in the V20 line. Both the battery and the charger have LED charge level indicators, and the battery charges in about 45 minutes.

Lowe's offers a three-year limited warranty on the battery and charger, and this kit has a perfect five-star rating on Craftsman's website. It is sold in-store and online, and buyers have their choice of a free item and will save at least $119.