What Are Drag Bars On A Motorcycle?
Just as different types of motorcycles serve different purposes, different motorcycle components can also shape the riding experience. For example, motorcycle handlebars come in different forms. Knowing the pros and cons of the most common styles can help you decide what's right for your needs and riding preferences. One style to familiarize yourself with is drag bars.
Drag bars on a motorcycle are narrower and lower than others, such as ape handlebars (also known as ape hangers). They generally appeal to riders looking for a type of handlebar that promotes greater speed. Their design is ideal for aerodynamics, as they tend to pull the rider forward, down, and more out of the wind than other styles. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that drag bars are ideal for all riders. For example, they require riders to lean forward while riding. While some find this position reinforces the sense of speed and aggressive riding they enjoy, others may not find it comfortable for long trips.
How to determine if drag bars on a motorcycle are right for you
The best way to choose the right motorcycle for your goals is to test-ride different options. Actually riding a vehicle will help you decide whether you'll be comfortable with a particular design over several years of ownership. There are some general factors you can consider when evaluating different handlebar options to help you get a better sense of which you might prefer.
Physical comfort is one such factor. Naturally, you want to feel comfortable with the riding posture that a particular set of handlebars enforces. Remember that a posture that feels comfortable for a few moments may feel less comfortable on long trips. Consider how long your rides tend to be to determine if a given riding posture feels right. With drag bars, many riders naturally assume a forward stance that contributes to overall stability.
On the other hand, subjective experience can even influence whether drag bars deliver on their promise. Aesthetics might matter to you. This is where your opinion can significantly influence how you choose a bike. For example, some prefer the classic look that ape handlebars offer, while others are drawn to something sleeker, aggressive, or relaxed. It is part of the charm of customizing your bike.
Technically, this handlebar style is meant to improve handling and maneuverability. However, riders in communities like the Motorcycles subreddit have pointed out that this style can negatively affect steering by reducing leverage when turning the front wheel.
Drag handlebars can be adjusted, to a degree
Don't worry if you're drawn to several of the advantages drag bars offer, but feel they're not perfect. You might be able to make adjustments, depending on the nature of your issues. For example, perhaps you feel that the drag bar style requires you to stretch too far to reach the controls. Installing handlebar risers lets you adjust the position of drag handlebars so they better suit your comfort and riding style.
Be aware that ape handlebars and drag bars also aren't the only types of handlebars available on motorcycles. For instance, if you're looking for something that strikes a balance between ergonomics and aesthetics, you might want to explore the beach bars style. That's just one example.
All these points highlight the way in which a motorcycle's handlebars substantially influence various aspects of owning and riding a bike. Testing different styles might take time, but in the long run, you'll be glad you made the effort to gather the information to make the right choice.